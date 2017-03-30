Cedar Point looking to fill 5,000 jobs

Need a summer job? How about Cedar Point?

The amusement park is looking to hire more than 5,000 associates for the upcoming 2017 season.

The positions will vary from ride operators to park operations, security & safety and food & beverage.

Internships for college credit are also offered in hospitality management, marketing, food & beverage and maintenance.

According to Cedar Park, the job also comes with some perks:

Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park

Complimentary admission for friends and family

Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world

Discounts on food and merchandise

Summer parties and events with music, games and prizes

Bus trips to popular destinations around the Midwest

An associate recreation center

On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)

An unforgettable summer of fun

If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to attend the park’s upcoming job fair to learn more about the positions and meet with hiring managers.

It’s taking place on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

