Man found dead in mobile home fire

A man is dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Genesee County.

It happened about 12:09 a.m. Thursday at 1806 E. Webster Road, near Dort Highway, in Flint.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police said a 49-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of blaze. Kaiser said a MSP Fire Marshall was also called in and they are waiting on toxicology reports.

The name of the victim has not been released.

