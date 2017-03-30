Man found dead in mobile home fire - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead in mobile home fire

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Genesee County. 

It happened about 12:09 a.m. Thursday at 1806 E. Webster Road, near Dort Highway, in Flint. 

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police said a 49-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of blaze.  Kaiser said a MSP Fire Marshall was also called in and they are waiting on toxicology reports.

The name of the victim has not been released.

