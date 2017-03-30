Authorities: Bakery employee put metal pieces in bread

Authorities say a 22-year-old bakery employee has been arrested after being accused of putting pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread in western Michigan.

The Muskegon County prosecutor's office says Adam Brooks is charged with poisoning or placing a harmful substance into a food product. He was arrested Tuesday after other employees at R.W. Bakers in Norton Shores notified management.

Authorities say none of the bread ended up available for purchase or consumption.

The prosecutor's office says in a statement "there is no public safety threat as a result of this incident due to the quality control safeguards, the pro-active action and the remedial measures taken in this case."

The county public defender's office has been appointed to the case, but no lawyer has yet been assigned to Brooks.

