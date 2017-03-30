Officials: Vandals shoot out bathroom mirrors at local college

Authorities are trying to identify those responsible for vandalism at a local community college.

Dawn Hibbard with Mott Community College said the MCC Public Safety Department has doubled patrols in the Mott Memorial Building on Flint's campus after several bathroom mirrors were damaged by what appeared to be a BB gun.

Hibbard said the damage was caused on four separate occasions.

“Mott Community College takes the safety of our students, Mott Middle College students, employees, and the public visiting our campus seriously, we are doing everything we can to find and stop the person or persons committing the vandalism,” said MCC Public Safety Chief Theresa Stephens-Lock.

The department is also “exploring multiple tactics to identify the perpetrators,” Hibbard said.

