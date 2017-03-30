Report: Suniva significantly reducing workforce - WNEM TV 5

Report: Suniva significantly reducing workforce

Solar manufacturing company Suniva is significantly reducing its workforce, including its facility in Saginaw, according to the publication Business Wire.

The Georgia-based company opened the Saginaw location in 2014, promising up to 350 new jobs and a $12.5 million investment in the community.    

They are citing global manufacturing over-capacity as one of the contributing factors in the downsizing.

Ricky DuPointe, former mechanic for Suniva, said he received the news on Wednesday.

"We got a text last night or an email just saying that they closed down the company for an indefinite time, not sure when," DuPointe said.

A production manager in Saginaw said the plant in Saginaw is not just reducing the workforce, but is shutting down completely.

