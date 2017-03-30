31 additional accounts given shut-off notices in Flint

More than two dozen additional residential accounts will receive shut-off notices from the City of Flint due to a lack of payment.

The Flint Treasury Department has identified 31 accounts where no payment has been made in at least 15 months, resulting in balances between $2,030 to $5,653 past due, according to the city.

City officials report that shut-off notice packets have been left at all the homes after unsuccessful attempts to collect payment from the account holders.

The packets include shut off notices stating water service will be discontinued the week of April 10, 2017.

The information also states the payment amount the customer needs to make in order to retain service, which is the current amount due plus 10 percent of the past due balance.

“By law, the City of Flint is required to collect payment from customers receiving water and sewer services,” said Flint’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, David Sabuda. “Sewer services have not been affected by the water crisis and tests show the quality of water in Flint has improved. We need to show the state that our residents are paying for services the city is providing. Too many uncollected bills for the water and sewer funds will create more financial hardships for the City as we work to move forward.”

Residents who get assistance to help with their account must call the Customer Service Center and provide the case worker’s name so the account can be removed from the shut-off list.

If customers with financial hardships need help paying their water/sewer bill, they are also urged to call the Customer Service Center at (810) 766-7015 or visit Flint City Hall.

