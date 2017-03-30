Genesee County road closed due to flooding - WNEM TV 5

Genesee County road closed due to flooding

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Genesee County Road Commission has closed Cook Road, just east of Beers Road, in Gaines Township due to flooding.

The road will be closed at that point until further notice.

