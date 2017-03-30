2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sanilac County

Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash.

It happened on March 30 at 9:30 a.m. on South Sandusky Road, south of Stilson Road in Sanilac County.

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a 42-year-old Croswell woman, driving a Trailblazer, was southbound on Sandusky Road when she lost control and went into the northbound lane.

A 64-year-old Peck woman driving a Town & Country in the northbound lane was unable to avoid her and the vehicles collided.

The woman from Croswell was taken to Marlette Hospital and the woman from Peck was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment.

Their names, and conditions have not been released.

