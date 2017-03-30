Driver hurt after losing control, hitting ditch

A woman was hurt, but her 6-year-old passenger wasn’t after their vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.

It happened on March 30 at 10:15 a.m. on Germania Road near Mushroom Road in Sanilac County.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that 33-year-old Jennifer Majeski of Decker lost control of her vehicle and went into the ditch.

She was taken to Hills & Dales Hospital for treatment, but the child in the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

