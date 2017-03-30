Lawmakers introduce bills to allow concealed carry without permit

A group of state legislators proposed a package of bills that would allow residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

The four bill package is sponsored by state Reps. Sue Allor, Triston Cole, Michele Hoitenga and Pamela Hornberger.

If the bills are passed it would remove penalties for concealing a gun without a permit.

It is currently illegal for residents to conceal carry without a permit, but they can legally open carry.

