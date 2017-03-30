Lawyer with anti-gay rants loses Michigan law license

A former lawyer with the state of Michigan has lost his law license in a misconduct case related to his public hostility for a gay student leader at the University of Michigan.

Andrew Shirvell's disbarment was ordered Thursday by a panel at the Attorney Discipline Board. He can appeal to the full board.

Shirvell was an assistant attorney general. He was fired in 2010 after criticizing Christopher Armstrong on an anti-gay blog, on Facebook and during visits to the Ann Arbor campus.

Shirvell said he was exercising free-speech rights. But the panel at the discipline board says his motive was "dishonest or selfish," not simply careless.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney. In a separate matter, a jury in 2012 ordered Shirvell to pay $4.5 million to Armstrong.

