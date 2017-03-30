MI Senate approves bill for pro-life license plates

A bill passed by the Michigan Senate on Thursday would allow residents to buy pro-life license plates.

The "choose life" plates would be developed by the state under Senate Bill 163.

The money raised from the license plates would go to the Choose Life Michigan Fund to be distributed to eligible nonprofit organizations.

"'Eligible nonprofit organizations' includes, but is not limited to, crisis pregnancy centers, homes for pregnant women, and other organizations that provide practical support to pregnant women, provide practical outreach to at-risk populations, and promote life-affirming programs and projects," the bill states.

