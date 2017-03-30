Police officer involved in Saginaw County crash - WNEM TV 5

Police officer involved in Saginaw County crash

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A police officer was involved in a crash in Saginaw County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Bay and Kochville Road and involved a Tittabawassee Township police officer, Central Dispatch said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.