Free country music fest this weekend in Saginaw

A country music fan favorite is returning to Mid-Michigan.

This year's 98 KCQ Free Country Music Festival is looking to have a star-filled line up.

The annual free summer concert will feature Jana Kramer, Thompson Square and Brothers Osborne.

"Very exciting lineup. We'll start at the top, our main headliner - Brothers Osborne - who are the reigning CMA vocal duo of the year," said Barb Sheltraw, with the radio station.

This will be the 26th annual free country concert for the radio station.

"I always run into a young adult, somebody who's in their 20s, 30s who come up to me and say, 'you know, the KCQ country music fest was my first concert,'" Sheltraw said.

She said it wouldn't be possible without sponsors like the Frankenmuth Credit Union and Covenant Healthcare.

"It's a great time to get out with the family, enjoy the weather. Come together as a community and enjoy the music," said Heather Appold, with Covenant.

The Q Morning Crew said they are looking forward to the fun filled day.

"The gates open, the people flood in ya know. We have an island band that has yet to be named that will start performing at 11 a.m. Jana starts performing on the main stage at noon, followed by Thompson Square and then Brothers Osborne. And in between the island band plays. So it's music all day long," said Jim Kramer, with KCQ.

The concert is June 17 on Ojibway Island in Saginaw.

