Man who expressed support for Islamic State pleads guilty

A Detroit man accused of amassing weapons, buying explosives and expressing support for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty.

Sebastian Gregerson pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing unregistered destructive devices, more than eight months after his arrest. He met an undercover FBI operative and traded a handgun for grenade parts.

An indictment accused Gregerson of intending to kill someone and destroy property.

FBI agents say they found CDs with the name of cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki at Gregerson's home. Al-Awlaki's internet sermons called for a war against the United States. He was killed in Yemen in 2011.

Gregerson's plea deal would cap his prison sentence at five years, although Judge Arthur Tarnow isn't bound by it.

