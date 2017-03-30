Grand Blanc police seek help identifying suspect

Local police are asking for your help identifying a man they said was caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.

Grand Blanc City Police said the credit card was taken from a Grand Blanc resident's car Monday night.

Security cameras captured the suspect that same evening attempting to use the credit card at a local ATM.

Police said the suspect he was seen driving a black Chevrolet HHR with a passenger described as a "chubby, bald" man somewhere between 30 and 40-years-old.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Grand Blanc Police Department at 810-694-1111.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.