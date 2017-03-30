Pistons just get by Brooklyn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Ish Smith hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, helping the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 90-89 on Thursday night. Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 30 seconds left. Brook Lopez missed a 3-pointer on the Nets' ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 15 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jeremy Lin each had 14 points for the Nets. Lopez added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Detroit, the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, kept its dwindling playoff hopes alive.

