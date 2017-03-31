Bill aims to keep criminals from heading back to lockup

Legislation signed by Governor Rick Snyder aims to keep criminals from heading back to lockup.

It's a costly problem in Michigan, with about 30 percent of the state's 41,000 convicts returning to prison within three years. Half are locked up for parole or probation violations.

The annual cost of housing a convict is $34,000 a year.

The new initiative uses progressively harsher penalties for violating terms of parole, instead of an automatic trip back to prison.

It has to be implemented in at least five counties with the most offenders under state supervision, and eligible parolees have to consent to be in it.

Probationers who commit technical violations could also be jailed for up to 30 days, with time reduced for good behavior.

