JOB FAIR: SVSU looks to help jump start your career

A Mid-Michigan university is looking to help jump start your career.

More than 150 employers will participate in Saginaw Valley State University's spring job fair.

It's happening Friday from noon until 3 p.m. on the second floor of SVSU's Curtis Hall.

Those interested in attending should bring copies of their resume and come dressed to impress.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.