Reward offered for information leading to wanted man

Authorities need your help tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Stephen "Bread" Gilbert, 31, is wanted for the murder of Clarence Williams at the Flat Lot in downtown Flint on October 23, 2016. He also has warrants for felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and parole violation.

Gilbert is described as 6' tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you know anything, call 1-800-422-JAIL or submit an anonymous tip on the P3tips mobile app.

