Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Caro crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly Caro crash.

It happened Thursday, March 30 about 7:16 p.m. on Phelps Lake Road near Plain Road in Dayton Township.

Investigators said a pickup was traveling west on Phelps Lake Road when it left the north side of the road for an unknown reason and struck two trees.

The driver, Matthew Figard, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries, police said. The 43-year-old was taken to an area hospital.

The passenger, Dale Doss, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old was from Kingston.

Investigators said the pickup did not have airbags and both men were trapped in the wreckage.

Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash, they said. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Tpr. Dennis Lapan at 989-673-2156. 

Figard, of Millington, was charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, and operating while intoxicated.

He is being held in the Tuscola County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

