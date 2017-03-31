Several vehicle break-ins reported near St. Charles

Authorities are warning several Saginaw County communities of vehicle break-ins this week.

The Village of St. Charles posted on Facebook about a series of larcenies from vehicles Wednesday night along W. Homer Street.

Police have responded to several reports from residents who had items stolen. Officials said the thieves are walking from car-to-car checking for unlocked doors and taking whatever they can get their hands on.

Chesaning Police Department also warned their community about several break-ins in neighboring towns.

Police warn residents to always lock their vehicles and cover or remove any valuables before going in at night.

If you see an suspicious activity, call 911 and report it.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.