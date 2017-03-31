Benefit to be held in Bay City for toddler battling cancer

A benefit dinner will be held for a local toddler battling cancer.

Ayla Keysor was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) when she was 11-months-old.

Stacy Weiss, Ayla’s aunt, said it was the little girl’s determination at an early age that led to her diagnosis.

“It all started when she began walking, yes walking, at 10-months-old and began to get bruises all over from fumbling around while trying to learn this new skill. However, the bruises were not getting any better,” Weiss said.

Weiss said that’s when Ayla’s parents, Sara and Mike Keysor, decided to have her checked out.

On July 18, 2016, the doctor called with results from Ayla’s blood test. The doctor told the Keysor’s Ayla had low platelets and needed to be taken to the emergency room right away.

Shortly later, they were sent to the hospital in Ann Arbor. After many tests, the family soon realized it was going to be a long stay.

“Originally, Sara and Mike were planning on splitting their time at the hospital, so they could continue to work to pay their bills, but our families and friends and even some strangers banded together and raised enough money to give them the support they needed to stay together during this tough journey,” Weiss said.

Ayla spent her first birthday in the hospital receiving chemotherapy. Due to the treatments and her weak immune system, Weiss said Ayla isn’t allowed to be around a lot of people or play with other kids.

“She does have some side effects from the chemo and it has been hard on her, but Ayla is still a happy, active, independent, smart, and strong little girl who just wants to be like other toddlers,” Weiss said.

Weiss said throughout the journey, Ayla’s parents have never lost faith.

“Sara is my sister. I have always thought the world of her, but she still amazes me with her generosity and unfailing faith,” Weiss said. “As for Mike, he is an amazing dad. He has one of the most difficult jobs during this journey. He continues to work during the days that Ayla must travel to Ann Arbor for treatments so that he can give his family the stability they need. He doesn’t get to be there to hold his little girls hand as she goes through many of her weekly checkups and treatments.”

The prognosis for Ayla is good, recently a bone marrow test came back negative. Although it's been difficult for the Keysors since last summer, they have faith everything will come out OK for their little girl.

"It's tough, but most days you probably couldn't tell there's anything wrong with her. She goes through it like it's nothing," Mike Keysor said.

A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held in honor or Ayla on Sunday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center at 614 Center Avenue in Bay City.

Tickets are $10 for those 13 and up and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children five and under are free.

There will also be raffle prizes, a bake sale and 50/50 drawings. Elsa and Anna from the movie “Frozen” will also make an appearance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

