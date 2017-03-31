Flu claims the lives of two children in Michigan

Health officials say at least two children have died so far during the 2016-2017 flu season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the victims are a child from the northern part of the state, and one from west Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, the flu season has been moderate so far in the state but flu viruses are still circulating.

The organization is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get a seasonal flu vaccine.

“The flu vaccine this year is a good match to those viruses circulating in our communities, meaning it offers more protection than it may have in recent years,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “It is not too late to get vaccinated. And remember, if you or your child is sick, stay home to help protect others.”

More than three-quarters of the influenza specimens confirmed by the MDHHS have been H3N2. That virus can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as in young and middle-aged adults.

In the 2015-2016 flu season, 42.2 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated against flu, putting Michigan in 42nd place in the country.

