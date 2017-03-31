Man sentenced to prison for Michigan escort operation - WNEM TV 5

Man sentenced to prison for Michigan escort operation

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Michigan Attorney General Source: Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

A New York man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to running an online "escort" operation in Southeast Michigan. 

Jonathon Colon of Bronx, New York was sentenced Thursday to three to 10 years in prison. Colon pleaded guilty earlier this month to one felony count of human trafficking. 

“The sad reality is human trafficking happens every day in Michigan,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “Today’s sentencing takes one more trafficker off the streets but our work is not finished."

Colon was originally charged with multiple felony counts in November of 2016 after an investigation found several incidents of sex trafficking in Oakland and Macomb Counties. 

Police said Colon posted advertisements online for commercial sex for at least two women. The victims stayed at Detroit-area motels where Colon forced them to turn over the money they received for sex. Colon would then give the victims highly addictive drugs, police said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.