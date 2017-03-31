Man sentenced to prison for Michigan escort operation

A New York man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to running an online "escort" operation in Southeast Michigan.

Jonathon Colon of Bronx, New York was sentenced Thursday to three to 10 years in prison. Colon pleaded guilty earlier this month to one felony count of human trafficking.

“The sad reality is human trafficking happens every day in Michigan,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “Today’s sentencing takes one more trafficker off the streets but our work is not finished."

Colon was originally charged with multiple felony counts in November of 2016 after an investigation found several incidents of sex trafficking in Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Police said Colon posted advertisements online for commercial sex for at least two women. The victims stayed at Detroit-area motels where Colon forced them to turn over the money they received for sex. Colon would then give the victims highly addictive drugs, police said.

