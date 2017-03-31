Lawnmower stolen from home in Tuscola County

Authorities in Tuscola County need your help finding a stolen lawnmower.

The incident happened sometime Thursday night in the 6000 block of Birch Run Road in Arbela Township.

The lawnmower is described as an orange Bad Boy Magnum, 54-inch cut with zero-turn radius. Police said the lawnmower was pushed onto a black steel utility trailer and taken.

No photo of the lawnmower was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Steve Roland at 989-673-8161 ext. 4056.

