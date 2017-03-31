Reward offered after gun club shot up

A reward is being offered to track down whoever shot up a Mid-Michigan gun club.

Sometime between 6 p.m. on March 29 and 11 a.m. on March 20, someone shot approximately 50 rounds into the building, windows, light poles, a sign and fence of the Harbor Beach Gun Club, 8150 McIntosh Road in Huron County’s Sand Beach Township.

Damage estimates are expected to be more than $1,000.

Evidence at the scene points to the weapon being a 20-gauge shotgun.

The gun club and an anonymous donor are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.

If you have any information, call the Huron County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 269-6500, or the Huron Central Dispatch’s non-emergency number at (989) 269-6421.

