Man arrested for sex crimes, multiple victims possible

Adam Janvrin (Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Dept) Adam Janvrin (Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Dept)
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple minors have been interviewed after a 37-year-old Houghton Lake area man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Adam Janvrin has been charged with 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd degree and 1 count of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree after being arrested by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on March 24.

No other details, including the relationship of the alleged victims to Janvrin, are being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you suspect a child that you know could potentially be a victim, the sheriff’s department is asking that you not question them yourself but instead call the department and a child forensic interviewer will be brought in.

Please contact Det. Sgt. Angela Ackley at (989) 275-5101.

