Man shot to death, investigation underway

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after an early morning shooting and now police are trying to figure out what lead to the shots being fired.

Buena Vista Township Police were called to 3115 Willow Lane at 1:10 a.m.

When they arrived, they found numerous casing in the driveway, and learned a 27-year-old Buena Vista Township man had been taken to the hospital.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information, call the Buena Vista Police Department at (989) 753-7793.

Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

