Man attempts to rob bank, gets nothing

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank, but didn’t get away with any cash.

It happened at a PNC bank in Pontiac shortly after noon on March 31.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department was advised that a man walked into the bank and presented the teller with a note demanding money.

The teller then walked away from the area and the suspect ran off with nothing.

A gun was implied but never seen.

A picture of the suspect taken on surveillance camera has been released.

The sheriff’s department, along with the FBI is investigating.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.