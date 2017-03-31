Meet King, Flint PD's new therapy dog

A local police department welcomed its newest K-9 officer on Friday and he has a very special job.

K-9 officers usually have jobs like sniffing for weapons or taking down dangerous criminals, but not King.

"I love working with kids so I was thinking, I want to extend this to the police department where we are lucky enough to try this pilot program," said Cathy Young, King's handler.

Cathy and Paul Young adopted King the day before his previous owner was planning to take him to an animal shelter.

"We took him to assisted living homes and one of the ladies, when she saw him, she said 'dog.' And the worker there said she hadn't spoken in three months. If he can do that, what can he do for others," Cathy Young said.

He is now a certified therapy dog trained specifically to make people feel better.

King will be using his canine healing power alongside Flint police.

"We are going to use him with children mainly, but he is on call 24/7 for the Flint PD," Cathy Young said.

King will spend time with children who are removed from the home, a stressful situation for any child.

"It just helps to reduce their stress and anxiety and it's wonderful to provide that for them," Cathy Young said.

Every visit the Youngs make with King is all volunteer work. They don't get paid to make a difference, they do it because they know dogs like King can leave paw prints on the hearts of those who need it most.

"When we put his vest on he gets a big smile on his face and he is ready to go," Cathy Young said.

