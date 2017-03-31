Meet King, Flint PD's new therapy dog - WNEM TV 5

Meet King, Flint PD's new therapy dog

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A local police department welcomed its newest K-9 officer on Friday and he has a very special job.

K-9 officers usually have jobs like sniffing for weapons or taking down dangerous criminals, but not King.

"I love working with kids so I was thinking, I want to extend this to the police department where we are lucky enough to try this pilot program," said Cathy Young, King's handler.

Cathy and Paul Young adopted King the day before his previous owner was planning to take him to an animal shelter.

"We took him to assisted living homes and one of the ladies, when she saw him, she said 'dog.' And the worker there said she hadn't spoken in three months. If he can do that, what can he do for others," Cathy Young said.

He is now a certified therapy dog trained specifically to make people feel better.

King will be using his canine healing power alongside Flint police.

"We are going to use him with children mainly, but he is on call 24/7 for the Flint PD," Cathy Young said.

King will spend time with children who are removed from the home, a stressful situation for any child.

"It just helps to reduce their stress and anxiety and it's wonderful to provide that for them," Cathy Young said.

Every visit the Youngs make with King is all volunteer work. They don't get paid to make a difference, they do it because they know dogs like King can leave paw prints on the hearts of those who need it most.

"When we put his vest on he gets a big smile on his face and he is ready to go," Cathy Young said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • CNN responds to Trump tweet

    CNN responds to Trump tweet

    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:12:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.