Upcycling competition to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

Mid-Michigan families are putting their creative skills to the test by taking the old and outdated and turning it into something new.

It is part of the third annual Upcycle Challenge where folks transform old pieces of furniture into trendy pieces of home decor.

The best part is all of the proceeds will go to a great cause.

Jodi Niederer is an upcycler. She can turn an old cabinet into a cool piece. She has done it the past couple years at the Upcycle Challenge.

"Last year I took a pine wooden shoe box and I turned it into a bench and made some homemade pillows and put some baskets in it and I took third place," Niederer said.

Contestants can go into the Habitat for Humanity Re-store in Bay City and select up to $100 worth of product for free, which they can then upcycle into a piece that will be auctioned off at an event in May.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to raise a lot of money from the auction to help with its projects in Bay County.

"We're going to have them on display at Studio 23 ahead of time so you'll be able to go in there and take a look at them, plus our Facebook page. So you can take a look at them there before the actual event," said Jean Ann Deshano, with Habitat.

The auction takes place at the Studio 23 Arts Center on Water Street on May 5.

