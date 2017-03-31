Authorities investigating use of funds at Flint church - WNEM TV 5

Authorities investigating use of funds at Flint church

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Samaia Hernandez
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A trusted source in the community is under the microscope of investigators for some not-so-trustworthy practices.

The historic Antioch Baptist Church on Flint's north side is being run by a group of parishioners, but it's those people - and a local government leader - who are accused of misusing church funds.

"I've been there ever since I was, let's say 5. Grew up here. And to see all the individuals come and those that are not, but see there's a love for this church," said Herman Miller, chairman of the Deacon Board.

Once among Flint's mightiest churches tasked with bringing souls to Christ, the historic Antioch Baptist Church is overshadowed in conflict over its finances.

"They're fed up with not knowing where the money is," Miller said.

Miller said after the church's pastor grew ill, other members stepped in to help run the church. Now the board said they are so worried about how church funds are being spent they have filed a complaint with police, pointing fingers at several members including a high ranking city official.

"We shouldn't have to worry about money that comes in. We should have some transparency with it. We should know when our bills are being paid," Miller said.

Michigan State Police confirmed they are investigating a complaint at the church. Police said they will have to obtain additional records to determine if there is any merit to the allegations.

Deacon Robert Williams said going to authorities was the board's last resort.

"The people that are in the office refuse to sit down and talk with us," Williams said.

Williams said the church wants answers so they can get back to focusing on worship.

"The monies that were going there were not going to the place where we thought it was going. So, we feel as the Deacon Board, we had to step up to the bat and try to do something about it because the congregation has requested us to take action," Williams said.

Police said these types of financial complaints take time to investigate and they need to obtain a subpoena or warrant first.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • CNN responds to Trump tweet

    CNN responds to Trump tweet

    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:12:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.