Mid-Michigan woman celebrates 100th birthday

Not many people have the chance to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one woman in Mid-Michigan just joined the Century Club.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday with family and friends at her Saginaw home.

"I'm very, very lucky that I have such a wonderful family to give me a birthday party," Maxine LaLonde said.

The Saginaw native has spent most of her days in Mid-Michigan enjoying a life well-lived with no regrets.

"I'm trying to think if I'd do something different, but I don't think I'd do anything different," LaLonde said.

Her party was complete with her favorite food - tacos from Taco Bell - and birthday cake.

She said she has no real secret to living as long as she has, but she said the key to living a happy life is to be honest and good to everyone.

While LaLonde is very happy to turn 100, she said she doesn't feel a day over 20.

"I feel like I could go out dancing. Only thing is, they'd have to hold me up," LaLonde said.

