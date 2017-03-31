Lawmakers introduce distracted driving bill - WNEM TV 5

Lawmakers introduce distracted driving bill

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

New legislation aims to penalize distracted drivers and help prevent deadly accidents in Michigan.

It is against Michigan law to text and drive, but that doesn't stop many people from using their smartphone while behind the wheel.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Ryan Hare said he can't count the number of drivers he sees on their phones.

"A lot of times the behavior of someone texting and driving, crossing all lanes of traffic, is very similar to someone driving when they had too much to drink," Hare said.

Some Michigan lawmakers want to take traffic laws one step farther. A bill introduced into the state House would prohibit using all handheld devices for any reason including texting, talking or using apps - unless it has a voice controlled, hands-free option and is being used that way.

If the bill is passed the device would have to be mounted on the windshield, dashboard or center console. The hands-free option would also have to be operated with just a single swipe or tap.

Some drivers said they don't think the hands-free option should even be allowed.

"I still think you're paying attention to what you're talking about and could be losing track of what you're actually driving," said Beth Siewert, driver.

The bill also calls for an increase in penalty for violators - $250 for the first time and up to $500 and two points by the third offense.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Smarter than Einstein? Boy scores big on IQ test

    Smarter than Einstein? Boy scores big on IQ test

    (AP Photo)(AP Photo)

    It's two points higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and well-known cosmologist Hawking.

    More >

    It's two points higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and well-known cosmologist Hawking.

    More >

  • Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host

    Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:46:21 GMT
     Ivanka Trump has been silent on the matter of President Donald Trump's demeaning attack on a female TV host.    The president's daughter has been using her role as a White House adviser to advocate for women. She has discussed family leave with lawmakers, traveled to promote job-training efforts and spoken out against human trafficking.    Ivanka Trump has also said she's been surprised by the level of "viciousness" in Washington politics.   &n...More >
     Ivanka Trump has been silent on the matter of President Donald Trump's demeaning attack on a female TV host.    The president's daughter has been using her role as a White House adviser to advocate for women. She has discussed family leave with lawmakers, traveled to promote job-training efforts and spoken out against human trafficking.    Ivanka Trump has also said she's been surprised by the level of "viciousness" in Washington politics.   &n...More >

  • CNN responds to Trump tweet

    CNN responds to Trump tweet

    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:12:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
     CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.    A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."    On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear ...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.