Wildfire relief convoy on the way - WNEM TV 5

Wildfire relief convoy on the way

WEST BRANCH, MI (WNEM) -

Nearly 50 people on board 22 semis and pick-ups left West Branch Friday, bound for Ashland Kansas.

The convoy is carrying hay, grain, fencing, sawdust and wood chips to ranchers hard hit by recent wildfires.

Jock Kartes, a convoy organizer says 400, 000 acres have burned around the Ashland area and Clark County, Kansas.

Relief supplies have been donated by farms and businesses throughout Ogemaw County.

