Mid Michigan cone zone alert

Drivers should be prepared for a new cone zone scheduled to get started on Monday, April 3rd.

Crews from the City of Midland are continuing traffic signal upgrades along South Saginaw Road from Ashman Circle to East Patrick Avenue.

There will be intermittent lane closures at intersections with traffic signal lights.

Work should be completed by mid-June.

"Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.