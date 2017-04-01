Mid Michigan cone zone alert - WNEM TV 5

Mid Michigan cone zone alert

Posted:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Drivers should be prepared for a new cone zone scheduled to get started on Monday, April 3rd.

Crews from the City of Midland are continuing traffic signal upgrades along South Saginaw Road from Ashman Circle to East Patrick Avenue.

There will be intermittent lane closures at intersections with traffic signal lights.

Work should be completed by mid-June.

