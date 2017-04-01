3 charged following death of 5-year-old

Two men and one woman were charged in the March incident resulting in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on March 31 at a home on the 19000 block of S. Chapin Road in Saginaw County's Chapin Township.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department, the 5-year-old boy was playing when a Buick Rendezvous backed into him. He was taken to a hospital in Lansing where he was later pronounced dead.

Ryan Williamson, Deedee Williamson and Darien Almashy were charged in the incident.

Ryan Williamson, the victim's father, was charged with operating while under the influence causing death, operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license causing death, and lying to police.

Deedee Williamson, the victim's mother, was charged with two counts of lying to police.

Almashy was charged with lying to police and allowing someone with a suspended license to drive a motor vehicle.

All three were arraigned on May 25.

The father was driving his friend's vehicle at the time of the incident, Federspiel said.

Police hope the accident will serve as a warning for parents in the future.

"Well as a parent, I would recommend all parents to take extra caution. If your kids are playing somewhere where there are cars like a driveway or subdivision,” Sheriff Bill Federspiel said. "It's always so important to know where your kids are. And know where they are playing at and as your drive. Whether you’re on private property. Know where your kids are."

