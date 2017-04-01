Man charged in kidnapping over drug deal - WNEM TV 5

Man charged in kidnapping over drug deal

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Genesee County Jail Source: Genesee County Jail
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say police foiled a kidnapping where the victim owed his captors money from a drug deal.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said they received a call that a 58-year-old man had been taken at gunpoint from the Flint Heights Terrace Apartments.

They eventually found the man bound, gagged and tied to a chair in the basement of a vacant Flint home.

James Elbert, 28, of Flint was arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion, felony assault, CCW and felony in possession. A 27-year-old female was also arrested, but police said the prosecutor's office did not charge her. 

Elbert is currently being held in the Genesee County Jail. 

The victim is in the hospital in good condition. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

