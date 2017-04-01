Big pickup truck recall - WNEM TV 5

Big pickup truck recall

DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of 53,000 2017 model F-250 trucks.

There's a danger that the trucks can roll away, even when parked.

Ford is advising drivers to make sure they have the parking brake engaged.

Dealers will replace the defective part at no cost but, Ford doesn't have replacement parts yet.

