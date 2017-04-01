Hotel carbon monoxide leak kills child, sickens others

A community continues to mourn the loss of a 13-year-old boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a southwestern Michigan hotel.

Officials said Bryan Watts was attending a birthday party on Saturday at the Quality Inn and Suites in Niles where he didn't survive a gas leak at the hotel's pool. Dozens of others were sickened, including nine other children and several police officers.

Hotel employees called 911 at around 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise said a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

Three police officers and two hotel employees also were hospitalized.

Officials are trying to find the source of the leak.

Niles is just north of the Indiana state line.

