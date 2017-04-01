New Michigan military museum shares stories of war heroes

A museum in Michigan has created a special display dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the U.S. decision to enter World War I.

The Michigan Military Heritage Museum in Grass Lake opened in November and tells the stories of Michigan veterans from the Revolutionary War up to the present.

But the main display at the front of the museum is currently honoring those who served in World War I. It showcases 30 mannequins in a variety of century-old military uniforms intended to represent every country that participated on the Western Front of the war.

Members of the Grass Lake Area Historical Connections at the museum have WWI facts and artifacts from the era.

The museum will host an event celebrating the WWI centennial on April 29.

