Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo

Special prosecutors appointed to put Texas' attorney general on trial are threatening to quit if they don't get paid.

Republican Ken Paxton was back in a suburban Dallas courtroom Wednesday. He's charged with felony securities fraud over allegations of duping wealthy investors in a tech startup before becoming Texas' top prosecutor.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

The trial is set to begin in May. But two appointed special prosecutors say they're owed more than $200,000 and shouldn't have to work for free. A judge has tied up their invoices after a Paxton supporter filed a lawsuit claiming the case is costing taxpayers too much money.

Legal experts say they've never seen a case jeopardized like this.



