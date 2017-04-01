Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo - WNEM TV 5

Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -

Special prosecutors appointed to put Texas' attorney general on trial are threatening to quit if they don't get paid.
   Republican Ken Paxton was back in a suburban Dallas courtroom Wednesday. He's charged with felony securities fraud over allegations of duping wealthy investors in a tech startup before becoming Texas' top prosecutor.
   He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison.
   The trial is set to begin in May. But two appointed special prosecutors say they're owed more than $200,000 and shouldn't have to work for free. A judge has tied up their invoices after a Paxton supporter filed a lawsuit claiming the case is costing taxpayers too much money.
   Legal experts say they've never seen a case jeopardized like this.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.