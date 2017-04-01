More sun in store to finish the weekend

After an absolutely amazing Saturday across Mid-Michigan, expect a repeat for Sunday. More sun is expected to grace us and temperatures will be pretty close to where they were today, if not a little warmer. The tide begins to turn late tomorrow afternoon into the early evening hours when clouds begin to enter the picture ahead of our next system.

Overnight:

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be light out of the west at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

We'll wake up to plenty of sunshine to start the day. Most of the day will feature the sun until clouds move in late in the day and into the evening as well. Highs will be around 60 into the low 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Monday:

Expect a mainly cloudy day with rain chances increasing closer to the evening hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday:

Rain will taper off in the morning hours before we start to see clearing later in the day. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Wednesday:

There is only a short break between rain drops as the next system moves into Mid-Michigan in the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday rise into the mid 50s.

Thursday:

The system that started on Wednesday will stick around all day on Thursday, leaving us with overcast skies and rain. Highs on Thursday will increase into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday:

The system begins to exit on Friday, but cools our highs into the upper 40s. As the rain departs, temperatures could be cool enough for some snow to mix in.

Saturday:

Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend with highs back into the low 50s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.