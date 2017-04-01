Sheriff says a young boys death could have been prevented

"As a parent I would recommend all parents to take extra caution. If your kids are playing somewhere where there are cars like a driveway or subdivision." Sheriff Bill Federspiel

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says a parents worst nightmare became a reality Friday evening. A 5 year old was little boy was in his driveway when he was struck and killed by a SUV.

"It's always so important to know where your kids are and know where they are playing." said Sheriff Bill Federspiel

Federpiel says they are not releasing the name of the little boy or the the name of the person who they suspect was driving at the time. He says they believe it was someone the family knew.

The accident happened in a driveway along South Chapin Road in Chapin Township. The say they are looking into whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this tragedy.

Neighbors say they are devastated that this had to happened. Federspiel says as the weather warms up this is a painful reminder of how precious life can be.

"Be very careful and as we near the end of the school year where more and more children will be out playing on the sidewalks crossing the street, lets be cautious." said Sheriff Bill Federspiel