Event helps people all over the state grow their 'green thumbs'

Home improvement professionals and lawn and garden experts fill Dort Federal Event Center for the 2017 Spring Home and Garden Show.

"We've had a great turnout, it's day two and yesterday was also a great success," said Jeremy Torrey. He’s the General Manager at the Dort Event Center and he says hosting a spring-themed event just in time for the weekends sunny forecast went hand-in-hand.

"We have over 50 local vendors, landscapers, home improvement experts, designers, anything you need to help improve your home," Torrey added.

One of those vendors was Wojo's Garden Splendors. Lisa Kemeny is the General Manager in Davison and says it's been great talking with folks from all over Michigan

"For this event we have things to get people excited about spring, and that's what we're all looking for after such a yucky winter,” said Kemeny. “Especially with all the rain we've had lately."

Kemeny added that the rain does have an upside, however; "It is beneficial because now it's time to plant and the ground is nice and soft," said Kemeny.

The Spring Home and Garden Show has been hosted at the Dort Federal Event Center for the past six years--displaying anything and everything folks might need to brighten up their home in time for the changing season.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.