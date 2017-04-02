Michigan student starts bakery with people with disabilities

A Grand Valley State University student who recently opened her own bakery is using her business to help those who have special needs.

WOOD-TV reports that Zoe Bruyn runs the Stir It Up bakery in a commercial kitchen in a partnership with Trinity United Methodist Church. Her three employees each have disabilities.

Bruyn says many people with special needs struggle to find jobs after finishing school. She tries to give her employees a safe environment to learn valuable work skills and gain confidence in the workplace.

The senior management and marketing major wants to someday launch a nationwide business model that other companies would use to employ and support individuals with special needs.

Bruyn hopes to open her own kitchen in the next year.

