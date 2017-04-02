Girl buried, injured by snow sliding off roof in Alaska

Four children, ranging in age from 8 months to 5 years old, were found inside a vacant home with their mother's body.More >
The Michigan Supreme Court won't intervene in a personal-injury case that could have consequences for big-box stores in the state.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Authorities say a woman has died after jumping into a western Michigan lake to help her husband following a collision between a boat and a personal watercraft.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
A 34-year-old Harrison man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
Police say five people have been taken into custody after trying to disrupt the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.More >
Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 2-year-old boy.More >
