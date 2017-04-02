Suspicious fires burn 4 vacant homes in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Suspicious fires burn 4 vacant homes in Flint

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Fire crews are investigating blazes that burned four vacant homes in Flint. 

The fires happened around 7 a.m. Sunday near the area of Cleveland and Decker Streets. 

Investigators are describing the fires as suspicious, and looking for the arsonist.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.