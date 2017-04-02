Crews investigate fire at apartment complex - WNEM TV 5

Crews investigate fire at apartment complex

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Fire crews are working to investigate a fire that broke out in an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The call for the fire went out around 12:45 a.m. for the Chatwell Club Apartments in Davison Township.

Crews said it broke out in one of the two story townhouses in the area. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

